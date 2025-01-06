Rim Of The World Board Of Realtors
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Code of Ethics Training
Training in the REALTOR® Code of Ethics, ensuring members uphold professional standards and ethical conduct.
Educational Resources
Access to resources from the California Association of REALTORS® and the National Association of REALTORS® for professional development.
About
Rim Of The World Board Of Realtors
Founded in
1956
EIN
956096627
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
PO BOX 879 LK ARROWHEAD, California 92352-0879 United States
Website
rimmls.org
Phone
(909)-866-5891
Email address
About
Mission
RIM OF THE WORLD BOARD OF REALTORS connects and empowers real estate professionals in Lake Arrowhead, fostering a thriving community and upholding industry standards.
