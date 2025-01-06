Rio Vista Chamber Of Commerce
Rio Vista Chamber Of Commerce
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Shop Local Initiative
Encourages Rio Vista residents to support the local economy by shopping at Chamber member businesses.
Gift Certificate Program
Offers gift certificates redeemable at local merchants to drive customers to member businesses.
About
Rio Vista Chamber Of Commerce
Founded in
1955
EIN
946103412
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Community Development
Address
33 N 2ND ST RIO VISTA, California 94571-1832 United States
Website
riovista.org
Phone
(707)-374-2700
Email address
About
The Rio Vista Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1955, supports the local economy by uniting businesses and residents to promote growth and enhance quality of life. They offer networking, educational opportunities, and represent business interests to government. Key programs include the Bass Festival & Derby and Artisan Market.
Mission
RIO VISTA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE fosters a thriving business community in Rio Vista, California, connecting local businesses and promoting economic growth for the area.
