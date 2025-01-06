River Partners
Donate to
River Partners
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
River Partners
Shop to support
River Partners
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
River Partners
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Biodiversity
Reviving critical habitats to support imperiled wildlife and pollinators through riverside forest restoration.
Climate Resilience
Capturing greenhouse emissions by reforesting riverways and leveraging carbon markets for floodplain renewal.
Flood Safety
Reconnecting rivers to floodplains to protect communities from flooding and create natural buffers.
Vibrant Communities
Partnering with local communities to revitalize rivers, creating positive impacts that extend beyond the river's edge and improve outdoor access.
About
River Partners
Founded in
1998
EIN
943302335
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
580 VALLOMBROSA AVE CHICO, California 95926-4038 United States
Website
riverpartners.org
Phone
(530)-894-5401
Email address
-
About
River Partners, founded in 1998, brings life back to rivers by creating wildlife habitat for the benefit of people and the environment. They envision thriving floodplains that sustain wildlife, support farmland, preserve freshwater, enhance communities, and serve as ecological defense. They restore California's rivers to weather climate extremes, revitalize communities, sustain food systems, and bring back wildlife.
Mission
River Partners creates wildlife habitat for the benefit of people and the environment by restoring rivers.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: