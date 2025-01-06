powered by 
, the only 100% free fundraising platform, trusted by 50K+ nonprofits
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Support 

River Partners

 — 
Bring life back to rivers.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Decorative
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
DecorativeDecorative

Events of 

River Partners

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Decorative
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Decorative
Raffle
River Partners
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
River Partners
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Decorative
Auction
Bid to Support 
River Partners
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your events?
Claim this profile

Shop to support

River Partners

100% of your purchase supports 
River Partners
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to add your own merch?
Claim this profile
Decorative

River Partners

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Biodiversity

Reviving critical habitats to support imperiled wildlife and pollinators through riverside forest restoration.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Climate Resilience

Capturing greenhouse emissions by reforesting riverways and leveraging carbon markets for floodplain renewal.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Flood Safety

Reconnecting rivers to floodplains to protect communities from flooding and create natural buffers.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Vibrant Communities

Partnering with local communities to revitalize rivers, creating positive impacts that extend beyond the river's edge and improve outdoor access.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to customize how your programs & services are presented?
Claim this profile

About

River Partners

Founded in

1998

EIN

943302335

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Environmental Protection

Address

580 VALLOMBROSA AVE CHICO, California 95926-4038 United States

Website

riverpartners.org

Phone

(530)-894-5401

Email address

-

Socials
DecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorativeDecorative
River Partners
 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more

About

River Partners, founded in 1998, brings life back to rivers by creating wildlife habitat for the benefit of people and the environment. They envision thriving floodplains that sustain wildlife, support farmland, preserve freshwater, enhance communities, and serve as ecological defense. They restore California's rivers to weather climate extremes, revitalize communities, sustain food systems, and bring back wildlife.

Mission

River Partners creates wildlife habitat for the benefit of people and the environment by restoring rivers.

 This profile hasn’t been claimed. 
Learn more
Want to tell your story your way?
Claim this profile
Load more...
Decorative

Looking for other organizations in 

California, United States

?

Explore similar nonprofit organizations and causes like 
River Partners

{Similar 1}

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}

City

State

View more
Decorative

What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”

For donors
This nonprofit is actively fundraising through Zeffy — the only zero-fee fundraising platform.
  • 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
  • You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
  • Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Zeffy has never charged a fee to nonprofits. And we never will.
Learn more about how Zeffy makes money
For nonprofits

Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.

With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.

What $2,100 could fund instead:

🐶  30 spay/neuter surgeries
🍲  8,500+ meals served
🎒  40 classroom supply kits
🚌  3 charter buses for field trips
✈️  2 or 3 youth mission trips fully funded
Claim this profileHow is Zeffy free
Calculate your fee losses
Ready to fundraise with zero fees?
Sign up – it’s free forever!