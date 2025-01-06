About

River Partners, founded in 1998, brings life back to rivers by creating wildlife habitat for the benefit of people and the environment. They envision thriving floodplains that sustain wildlife, support farmland, preserve freshwater, enhance communities, and serve as ecological defense. They restore California's rivers to weather climate extremes, revitalize communities, sustain food systems, and bring back wildlife.

Mission

River Partners creates wildlife habitat for the benefit of people and the environment by restoring rivers.