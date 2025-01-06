River To Coast Childrens Services
Donate to
River To Coast Childrens Services
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
River To Coast Childrens Services
Shop to support
River To Coast Childrens Services
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
River To Coast Childrens Services
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Child Care & Education Referrals
Provides referrals to licensed family childcare homes, license-exempt providers, and centers/preschools.
Family Support Services
Offers various support services to families, including subsidy programs, counseling, tax assistance, and car safety seat programs.
About
River To Coast Childrens Services
Founded in
1977
EIN
942378459
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
PO BOX 16 GUERNEVILLE, California 95446-0016 United States
Website
rccservices.org
Phone
(707)-869-3613
Email address
-
About
River to Coast Children's Services, founded in 1977, nurtures the healthy development of children and families in western Sonoma County. They offer resources, referrals, support, and opportunities to child care providers, families, and the community.
Mission
River to Coast Children's Services nurtures the healthy development of children and families in our community by offering resources, referrals, support and opportunities.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: