Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Home Repair Grants with Rebuilding Together
Provides free home repairs and HVAC replacements for low-income homeowners through a $3 million grant to Rebuilding Together.
Rivermark Community Credit Union
Founded in
1944
936024307
501(c)(14)
Community Development
9125 SW GEMINI DR STE 100 BEAVERTON, Oregon 97008-7393 United States
www.rivermarkcu.org
(800)-452-8502
Rivermark Community Credit Union, founded in 1944, is a not-for-profit financial cooperative serving over 170,000 members in Oregon & SW Washington. They foster financial wellness as a member-owned credit union.
Rivermark Community Credit Union supports the Beaverton community by providing accessible financial services, helping members achieve their financial goals with care and reliability.
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
What $2,100 could fund instead: