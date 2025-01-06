Riverside County Medical Association
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Scholarship Programs
Offers scholarships to medical students and early-career physicians to support their education and reduce loan repayment burdens.
Physician Wellness Program
Supports physician health through social activities, resiliency workshops, resource guides, and a confidential support line to reduce burnout and promote well-being.
Project K.I.N.D.
Provides free healthcare services to low-income children in Riverside County public schools through donated services from local healthcare providers.
About
Riverside County Medical Association
Founded in
1949
EIN
951596515
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Advocacy & Rights
Address
PO BOX 2425 RIVERSIDE, California 92516-2425 United States
Website
www.rcmadocs.org
Phone
(951)-686-3342
Email address
About
The Riverside County Medical Association, est. 1893, is a professional organization representing physicians, medical residents, and students in Riverside County. RCMA promotes medicine, patient care, and well-being, offering physician education and business discounts.
Mission
Established in 1893, RCMA promotes medicine, patient well-being, protects public health and betters the medical profession.
