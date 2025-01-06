Road Runners Club Of America
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Coaching Certification Program
Accredits coaches specializing in training long-distance runners.
Race Director Certification Program
Provides training and certification for race directors.
Kids Run the Nation Program
Supports youth running programs in schools and communities.
Runner Friendly Community Designation
Recognizes communities that support running.
Founded in
1976
EIN
942394805
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Development
Address
PO BOX 2571 HONOLULU, Hawaii 96803-2571 United States
Website
mprrc.com
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Mission
MPRRC motivates runners, raises money for local charities and provides safe, well-managed races every year, welcoming everyone.
