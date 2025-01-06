About

The Rob Fuller Scholarship Fund awards scholarships (ranging from $500-$1000) to eligible high school seniors in Centralia and Chehalis, WA, honoring the top 25 students and continuing Rob Fuller's legacy. It's managed by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce.

Mission

ROB FULLER SCHOLARSHIP FUND helps students in Chehalis, Washington access educational opportunities by providing scholarships to support their academic goals.