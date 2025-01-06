Rob Fuller Scholarship Fund
Rob Fuller Scholarship Fund
Rob Fuller Scholarship Fund
Rob Fuller Scholarship Fund
Rob Fuller Scholarship Fund
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Rob Fuller Scholarship
Provides scholarships to eligible high school seniors to support their post-secondary education, encouraging community involvement and philanthropic efforts.
About
Rob Fuller Scholarship Fund
Founded in
2022
EIN
920846850
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Educational Foundations
Address
500 NW CHAMBER OF COMMERCE WAY CHEHALIS, Washington 98532-0000 United States
Website
www.robfullerfund.org
Phone
(360)-748-8885
Email address
About
The Rob Fuller Scholarship Fund awards scholarships (ranging from $500-$1000) to eligible high school seniors in Centralia and Chehalis, WA, honoring the top 25 students and continuing Rob Fuller's legacy. It's managed by the Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce.
Mission
ROB FULLER SCHOLARSHIP FUND helps students in Chehalis, Washington access educational opportunities by providing scholarships to support their academic goals.
