Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Health and Welfare Benefits
Provides health and welfare benefits to low-paid farm workers. Served approximately 3,354 participants.
Robert F Kennedy Farm Workers Medical Plan
1969
946186170
501(c)(9)
Health & Wellness > Medical Services
PO BOX 47 KEENE, California 93531-0047 United States
ufw.org
-
The Robert F. Kennedy Farm Workers Medical Plan, est. 1969, provides health and welfare benefits to mostly low-paid farm workers and their families. It's a nonprofit voluntary employees beneficiary association that offers medical, dental, and vision benefits.
Robert F Kennedy Farm Workers Medical Plan provides health and welfare benefits to mostly low-paid farm workers.
