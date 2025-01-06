Rochester Youth Marksmanship Program
Rochester Youth Marksmanship Program
Rochester Youth Marksmanship Program
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Precision Shooting
Provides youth with training and opportunities in precision shooting sports.
Junior Sporterifle
Offers a sporterifle program for young marksmen to develop their skills and compete.
About
Rochester Youth Marksmanship Program
Founded in
2023
EIN
922246685
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Programs
Address
PO BOX 53 AVON, New York 14414-0053 United States
Website
www.rochesterrifleclub.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Rochester Youth Marksmanship Program, Inc. promotes excellence in marksmanship and firearms safety through youth programs, competitions, and partnerships.
Mission
Rochester Youth Marksmanship Program Inc introduces young people in Avon, New York to safe and responsible marksmanship, fostering skill and personal growth in a supportive environment.
What $2,100 could fund instead: