Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Printing Shop Educational Services
Provides educational services through a printing shop for 100 boys in residence at Rancho San Antonio Boys Town.
Founded in
1971
EIN
952780844
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Development
Address
21000 PLUMMER ST CHATSWORTH, California 91311-0000 United States
Website
ranchosanantonio.org
Phone
(818)-882-6400
Email address
Rojo Corporation, founded in 1971, supports indigent boys through Rancho San Antonio Boys Town. They provide educational support for underprivileged youth, aiming to help them thrive.
Mission
Rancho San Antonio provides strength-based, trauma-informed, culturally relevant therapeutic services to youth and families, instilling hope and fostering resiliency for future success.
