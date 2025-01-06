Rolling Hills Covenant Church Rolling Hills Estates Ca



Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Vacation Bible School
Offers children a fun and engaging environment to learn about Jesus through Bible lessons, worship, crafts, and games.
About
Founded in
1975
EIN
952277820
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
2222 PALOS VERDES DR N RLLNG HLS EST, California 90274-4220 United States
Website
rhcc.com
Phone
(310)-519-9406
Email address
About
Rolling Hills Covenant Church, founded in 1975, is committed to bringing the Truth of God's Word into every corner of every life. Located in Rolling Hills Estates, CA, they strive to joyfully live as the people of God and make disciples.
Mission
Rolling Hills Covenant Church welcomes and supports the local community in Rolling Hills Estates, fostering connection and caring for neighbors in California.


