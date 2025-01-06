Roman Catholic Communications Corporation Of The Bay Area
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Educational Resources for Catholic Schools
Provides up-to-date math, science, and English programs, along with unique Catholic teacher resources, through an online platform.
Roman Catholic Communications Corporation Of The Bay Area
Founded in
1946
EIN
942714877
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
324 MIDDLEFIELD RD MENLO PARK, California 94025-3562 United States
Website
www.ctnba.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Roman Catholic Communications Corporation of the Bay Area (Catholic Telemedia Network) provides multimedia education technology services and online resources to Catholic schools in the Bay Area and across the U.S. These resources include math, science, and English programs, aiming to inspire spiritual and academic growth.
Mission
CTN provides multi-media education technology services to teachers and students in Bay Area Catholic schools, enriching their learning experience.
{Similar 1}
