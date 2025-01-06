Ronald Mcdonald House Charities-Bay Area
Ronald Mcdonald House Charities-Bay Area
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Ronald McDonald House at Stanford
Provides overnight stays for families seeking lifesaving treatments at Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford. Offers meals and activities through day-use access.
Ronald McDonald Family Room San Francisco
Offers a space to recharge, essential care items, meals, and support within UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital at Mission Bay.
Ronald McDonald House at Oakland
Provides specialized housing, daily meals, and Happy Wheels services for families with critically ill children at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland.
Ronald McDonald Care Mobile
Offers free preventative dental services for children and youth up to age 19 in the Bay Area, aiming to reduce barriers to dental care.
About
Ronald Mcdonald House Charities-Bay Area
Founded in
1979
EIN
942538615
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Human Services
Address
520 SAND HILL ROAD PALO ALTO, California 94304-0000 United States
Website
rmhcbayarea.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Ronald McDonald House Charities Bay Area, founded in 1979, provides essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing when children need healthcare. They offer meals, in-hospital housing/respite, sibling activities, day-use access, and bedside visits to families with critically ill children.
Mission
Ronald McDonald House Charities Bay Area provides essential services that remove barriers, strengthen families, and promote healing when children need healthcare.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
