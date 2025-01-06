Root Cellar Sacramento Genealogical Society

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Root Cellar Genealogy Workshop

A workshop held on the 3rd Thursday of each month to help members with genealogical research.

Family Tree Maker SIG

A special interest group meeting on the 3rd and 4th Thursdays of each month, focusing on the Family Tree Maker software.

TextExpander for Genealogy

A special interest group meeting on the 1st Monday of each month, focusing on using TextExpander for genealogy.

Genealogy Lecture Series

A series of genealogy lectures covering various topics to aid in genealogical research.

