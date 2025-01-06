Root Cellar Sacramento Genealogical Society
Donate to
Root Cellar Sacramento Genealogical Society
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Root Cellar Sacramento Genealogical Society
Shop to support
Root Cellar Sacramento Genealogical Society
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Root Cellar Sacramento Genealogical Society
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Root Cellar Genealogy Workshop
A workshop held on the 3rd Thursday of each month to help members with genealogical research.
Family Tree Maker SIG
A special interest group meeting on the 3rd and 4th Thursdays of each month, focusing on the Family Tree Maker software.
TextExpander for Genealogy
A special interest group meeting on the 1st Monday of each month, focusing on using TextExpander for genealogy.
Genealogy Lecture Series
A series of genealogy lectures covering various topics to aid in genealogical research.
About
Root Cellar Sacramento Genealogical Society
Founded in
2012
EIN
942675424
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Arts & Culture
Address
PO BOX 256 CITRUS HTS, California 95611-0256 United States
Website
www.rootcellar.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
The Root Cellar Sacramento Genealogical Society, formed in 1978, assists members with genealogy research through education, information publication, and record preservation. They encourage public interest in researching and documenting family history.
Mission
Root Cellar's goal is to help our members with genealogical research through education, the publication of information, and the preservation of records.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: