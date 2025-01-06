Rotaplast International
Donate to
Rotaplast International
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Rotaplast International
Shop to support
Rotaplast International
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Rotaplast International
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Reconstructive Surgery
Provides free reconstructive surgery to children with cleft lip/palate, burn scarring, and other deformities.
Ancillary Treatment
Offers additional medical care alongside surgery, ensuring comprehensive treatment for patients.
Medical Training
Trains local medical professionals in up-to-date surgical techniques and multidisciplinary approaches.
About
Rotaplast International
Founded in
1996
EIN
943247677
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Health & Wellness
Address
50 S LINDEN AVE STE 8 S SAN FRAN, California 94080-6430 United States
Website
rotaplast.org
Phone
(415)-252-1111
Email address
-
About
Rotaplast International, founded in 1992, provides free reconstructive surgery, ancillary treatment, and training for children with cleft lip/palate, burns, and other deformities worldwide. Working with local professionals and Rotarians, they aim to build sustainable models for care, improving lives and supporting research to prevent these conditions.
Mission
Rotaplast International, Inc. is committed to helping children and families worldwide by eliminating the burden of cleft lip and/or palate, burn scarring, and other deformities.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: