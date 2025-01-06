powered by 
Support 

Rotaplast International

 — 
Saving smiles. Changing lives.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Events of 

Rotaplast International

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Rotaplast International
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Rotaplast International
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Rotaplast International
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Rotaplast International

100% of your purchase supports 
Rotaplast International
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Rotaplast International

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Reconstructive Surgery

Provides free reconstructive surgery to children with cleft lip/palate, burn scarring, and other deformities.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Ancillary Treatment

Offers additional medical care alongside surgery, ensuring comprehensive treatment for patients.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Medical Training

Trains local medical professionals in up-to-date surgical techniques and multidisciplinary approaches.

About

Rotaplast International

Founded in

1996

EIN

943247677

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Health & Wellness

Address

50 S LINDEN AVE STE 8 S SAN FRAN, California 94080-6430 United States

Website

rotaplast.org

Phone

(415)-252-1111

Email address

-

Rotaplast International
About

Rotaplast International, founded in 1992, provides free reconstructive surgery, ancillary treatment, and training for children with cleft lip/palate, burns, and other deformities worldwide. Working with local professionals and Rotarians, they aim to build sustainable models for care, improving lives and supporting research to prevent these conditions.

Mission

Rotaplast International, Inc. is committed to helping children and families worldwide by eliminating the burden of cleft lip and/or palate, burn scarring, and other deformities.

