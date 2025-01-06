About

Rotaplast International, founded in 1992, provides free reconstructive surgery, ancillary treatment, and training for children with cleft lip/palate, burns, and other deformities worldwide. Working with local professionals and Rotarians, they aim to build sustainable models for care, improving lives and supporting research to prevent these conditions.

Mission

Rotaplast International, Inc. is committed to helping children and families worldwide by eliminating the burden of cleft lip and/or palate, burn scarring, and other deformities.