Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Community Grants
Supporting local nonprofits serving Newnan and Coweta County through grants for various programs and projects.
Rotary Cup Scholarships
Awarding scholarships to outstanding graduates from each of Coweta County's high schools since 1936.
Service Projects
Focusing on peace and conflict resolution, disease prevention and treatment, water and sanitation, and maternal and child health.
Founded in
2023
EIN
922181609
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Service Clubs
Address
PO BOX 341 NEWNAN, Georgia 30264-0341 United States
Website
www.newnanrotary.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
The Rotary Club of Newnan Foundation Inc. was founded in 2023 and supports the Rotary Club of Newnan, which has a rich history dating back to 1924. The Club supports many organizations through grants and service, is known for its annual 4th of July fireworks, and awards the Rotary Cup Scholarship to outstanding students. They also sponsor the Interact Club at Newnan High School.
Mission
The Rotary Club of Newnan Foundation raises funds to support its mission of providing service to others, promoting integrity, and advancing world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship.
{Similar 1}
