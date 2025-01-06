About

The Rotary Club of Newnan Foundation Inc. was founded in 2023 and supports the Rotary Club of Newnan, which has a rich history dating back to 1924. The Club supports many organizations through grants and service, is known for its annual 4th of July fireworks, and awards the Rotary Cup Scholarship to outstanding students. They also sponsor the Interact Club at Newnan High School.

Mission

The Rotary Club of Newnan Foundation raises funds to support its mission of providing service to others, promoting integrity, and advancing world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship.