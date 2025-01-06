Rotary Club Of San Jose Foundation
Rotary Club Of San Jose Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Rotary Club Of San Jose Foundation
Rotary Club Of San Jose Foundation
Rotary Club Of San Jose Foundation
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Community Support
Provides support to youth, the homeless, disadvantaged individuals, arts organizations, senior programs, and veterans groups in San Jose.
Rotary Club Of San Jose Foundation
1949
946112270
501(c)(3)
Community Support
1690 SENTER RD SAN JOSE, California 95112-2599 United States
www.sjrotary.org
(408)-297-6100
The Rotary Club of San Jose Foundation, established in 1949, supports San Jose citizens through grants to local nonprofits, aiding youth, the homeless, arts, senior programs and veterans. The club connects leaders for community service and global humanitarian projects.
The Rotary Club of San Jose engages San Jose leaders in meaningful service within our community and humanitarian projects around the world, while embracing opportunities for friendship and providing informative programs.

