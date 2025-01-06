Rotary District 5960 Charitable Foundation
Rotary District 5960 Charitable Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Polio Plus
Working to eradicate polio worldwide through vaccination programs and global partnerships.
District Grants
Providing grants for local community or international projects with active Rotarian involvement.
Global Grants
Supporting large international activities with sustainable outcomes in Rotary's Areas of Focus.
Global Fellowship Scholarship
Offering scholarships for graduate studies related to Rotary's Areas of Focus.
About
Rotary District 5960 Charitable Foundation
Founded in
2024
EIN
934981537
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
2145 WOODLANE DR STE 101 WOODBURY, Minnesota 55125-1920 United States
Website
www.rotary5960.org
Phone
(651)-636-9054
Email address
About
Mission
Rotary District 5960 Charitable Foundation Inc advances charitable projects and community programs in Minnesota, making a positive difference for local residents.
{Similar 1}
