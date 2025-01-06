About

Rotary District 6580 Charities Inc, established in 2023, is a 501(c)(3) public charity focused on disaster preparedness and relief services. It provides guidance and resources for disaster relief activities within District 6580, Southern Indiana. They support programs like RYLA, fostering leadership skills in youth. Donations are tax-deductible.

Mission

Peacebuilding is a cornerstone of our mission as a humanitarian service organization. Our programs, grants and fellowships focus on creating environments where peace can be built and maintained.