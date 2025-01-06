Rotary District 6580 Charities
Donate to
Rotary District 6580 Charities
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Rotary District 6580 Charities
Shop to support
Rotary District 6580 Charities
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Rotary District 6580 Charities
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Interact
A program for young people to develop leadership skills and engage in community service.
Rotary Youth Leadership Awards (RYLA)
An intensive leadership experience for young people to develop skills and build confidence.
Rotary Youth Exchange
A program promoting international understanding, goodwill, and peace through student exchanges.
Rotary Speech Contest
A contest promoting public speaking and communication skills among young people.
About
Rotary District 6580 Charities
Founded in
2023
EIN
934306129
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
PO BOX 1355 VINCENNES, Indiana 47591-0000 United States
Website
www.rotarydistrict6580.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Rotary District 6580 Charities Inc, established in 2023, is a 501(c)(3) public charity focused on disaster preparedness and relief services. It provides guidance and resources for disaster relief activities within District 6580, Southern Indiana. They support programs like RYLA, fostering leadership skills in youth. Donations are tax-deductible.
Mission
Peacebuilding is a cornerstone of our mission as a humanitarian service organization. Our programs, grants and fellowships focus on creating environments where peace can be built and maintained.
Looking for other organizations in
Indiana, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: