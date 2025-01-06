About

Rotary International, founded in 1905, is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who unite and take action to create lasting change. Rotary's mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace. They focus on promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, saving mothers and children, supporting education, growing local economies, and supporting the environment.

Mission

Rotary International provides service to others, promotes integrity, and advances world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship.