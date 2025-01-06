Rotary International
Rotary International
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
PolioPlus
Working to eradicate polio worldwide through vaccination programs.
Interact
A program for young people ages 12-18 to develop leadership skills and engage in community service.
RYLA (Rotary Youth Leadership Awards)
Leadership development program for young people with training and activities.
Rotary Community Corps
Groups of non-Rotarians working to improve their communities.
About
Rotary International
Founded in
1942
EIN
942863649
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
PO BOX 1903 PRESCOTT, Arizona 86302-1903 United States
Website
www.prescottrotary.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Rotary International, founded in 1905, is a global network of 1.2 million neighbors, friends, leaders, and problem-solvers who unite and take action to create lasting change. Rotary's mission is to provide service to others, promote integrity, and advance world understanding, goodwill, and peace. They focus on promoting peace, fighting disease, providing clean water, saving mothers and children, supporting education, growing local economies, and supporting the environment.
Mission
Rotary International provides service to others, promotes integrity, and advances world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship.
City
State
