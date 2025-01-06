Rotary International
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Promoting Peace
Working to resolve conflict, promote peace, and foster understanding across communities and nations.
Fighting Disease
Supporting initiatives to prevent and treat diseases, focusing on areas like polio eradication, HIV/AIDS, and malaria.
Providing Clean Water
Improving access to clean water, sanitation, and hygiene to prevent waterborne diseases and improve overall health.
Saving Mothers and Children
Providing education, immunizations, and healthcare access to vulnerable mothers and children, reducing mortality rates.
About
Rotary International
Founded in
1942
EIN
930823237
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Service Clubs
Address
PO BOX 267 STAYTON, Oregon 97383-0267 United States
Website
staytonarearotary.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
The Stayton Area Rotary Club, a local branch of Rotary International, has served the Stayton and Santiam Canyon communities for over 40 years. Rotary International, founded in 1905, is a global organization dedicated to
Mission
Rotary International provides service to others, promotes integrity, and advances world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship.
