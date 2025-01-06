Rotary International
Donate to
Rotary International
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Rotary International
Shop to support
Rotary International
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Rotary International
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Promoting Peace
Rotary strives to foster understanding and build connections to create lasting peace.
Fighting Disease
Rotary works to prevent and treat diseases like polio, malaria, and HIV/AIDS.
Providing Clean Water
Rotary supports projects to provide communities with access to clean water and sanitation.
Saving Mothers and Children
Rotary aims to improve the health and well-being of mothers and children.
About
Rotary International
Founded in
1942
EIN
943131764
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(4)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
6700 SW 105TH AVE STE 313 BEAVERTON, Oregon 97008-8825 United States
Website
rotarydistrict5100.org
Phone
(670)-010-531397008
Email address
-
About
Rotary International District 5100 provides leadership & training, guiding clubs and offering leadership development. Their mission is "Service Above Self," driving meaningful change through education, clean water, healthcare, economic development & community projects. They facilitate global grant scholarships & offer programs like Youth Exchange & RYLA. Founded in 1942, Rotary builds connections and friendships to make a difference.
Mission
Rotary International provides service to others, promotes integrity, and advances world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship.
Looking for other organizations in
Oregon, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: