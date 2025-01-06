About

Rotary International District 5100 provides leadership & training, guiding clubs and offering leadership development. Their mission is "Service Above Self," driving meaningful change through education, clean water, healthcare, economic development & community projects. They facilitate global grant scholarships & offer programs like Youth Exchange & RYLA. Founded in 1942, Rotary builds connections and friendships to make a difference.

Mission

Rotary International provides service to others, promotes integrity, and advances world understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship.