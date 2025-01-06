Royal Institution For The Advancement Of Learning-Mcgill Uni
Royal Institution For The Advancement Of Learning-Mcgill Uni
Royal Institution For The Advancement Of Learning-Mcgill Uni
Royal Institution For The Advancement Of Learning-Mcgill Uni
Royal Institution For The Advancement Of Learning-Mcgill Uni
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Bachelor of Arts (BA)
Undergraduate program in the Faculty of Arts.
Bachelor of Social Work (BSW)
Undergraduate program in the Faculty of Arts focused on social work.
Bachelor of Theology (BTh)
Undergraduate program in the Faculty of Arts focused on theology.
Doctor of Dental Medicine (DMD)
Program in the Faculty of Dentistry.
About
Royal Institution For The Advancement Of Learning-Mcgill Uni
Founded in
1944
EIN
986001153
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
MONTREAL QUEBEC H3A 0G4 CANADA, Invalid ZIP code 00000-0000 United States
Website
www.mcgill.ca
Phone
(514)-398-3000
Email address
-
About
McGill University, established in 1821, is dedicated to advancing learning through education, research, and service. It strives to create and share knowledge, offering exceptional education across various disciplines. McGill is known for its research-intensive environment and diverse international student body.
Mission
McGill University's mission is to advance learning and create knowledge. They offer education, conduct research to the highest standards, and serve society.
