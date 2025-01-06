powered by 
Support 

Rural California Broadcasting Corp Krcb-Tv Channel 22

 — 
Strengthen community through trusted, independent, essential voice.
Events of 

Rural California Broadcasting Corp Krcb-Tv Channel 22

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Rural California Broadcasting Corp Krcb-Tv Channel 22
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Rural California Broadcasting Corp Krcb-Tv Channel 22
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Rural California Broadcasting Corp Krcb-Tv Channel 22
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Rural California Broadcasting Corp Krcb-Tv Channel 22

100% of your purchase supports 
Rural California Broadcasting Corp Krcb-Tv Channel 22
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Rural California Broadcasting Corp Krcb-Tv Channel 22

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

FM Programs

Features a variety of programs including news, music, and cultural shows like All Things Considered, American Routes, and more.

__wf_reserved_inherit

KRCB Music Mornings with Brian Griffith

A morning radio show featuring music and local updates.

__wf_reserved_inherit

New Release Hour with Brian & Doug

A radio program showcasing new music releases.

__wf_reserved_inherit

World Cafe

A radio program featuring interviews and live music performances.

About

Rural California Broadcasting Corp Krcb-Tv Channel 22

Founded in

1981

EIN

942718837

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Education

Address

5850 LABATH AVE ROHNERT PARK, California 94928-2041 United States

Website

norcalpublicmedia.org

Phone

(707)-584-2000

Email address

-

Socials
Rural California Broadcasting Corp Krcb-Tv Channel 22
About

Northern California Public Media (KRCB), based in Rohnert Park, CA, has been providing educational and cultural programming to the San Francisco Bay Area since 1981. As a PBS and NPR member, KRCB TV, KPJK TV, and KRCB FM 104.9 offer diverse content, including local productions like Natural Heroes and Health Connections, alongside national favorites like Nova and Morning Edition.

Mission

NorCal Public Media heightens awareness of the diversity of the human experience, reports on issues of importance, and convenes public discussion.

