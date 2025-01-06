Rural California Broadcasting Corp Krcb-Tv Channel 22
Rural California Broadcasting Corp Krcb-Tv Channel 22
Rural California Broadcasting Corp Krcb-Tv Channel 22
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
FM Programs
Features a variety of programs including news, music, and cultural shows like All Things Considered, American Routes, and more.
KRCB Music Mornings with Brian Griffith
A morning radio show featuring music and local updates.
New Release Hour with Brian & Doug
A radio program showcasing new music releases.
World Cafe
A radio program featuring interviews and live music performances.
Rural California Broadcasting Corp Krcb-Tv Channel 22
Founded in
1981
EIN
942718837
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
5850 LABATH AVE ROHNERT PARK, California 94928-2041 United States
Website
norcalpublicmedia.org
Phone
(707)-584-2000
Email address
-
Northern California Public Media (KRCB), based in Rohnert Park, CA, has been providing educational and cultural programming to the San Francisco Bay Area since 1981. As a PBS and NPR member, KRCB TV, KPJK TV, and KRCB FM 104.9 offer diverse content, including local productions like Natural Heroes and Health Connections, alongside national favorites like Nova and Morning Edition.
Mission
NorCal Public Media heightens awareness of the diversity of the human experience, reports on issues of importance, and convenes public discussion.
