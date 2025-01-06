Rural California Broadcasting Corp Krcb-Tv Channel 22

About

Northern California Public Media (KRCB), based in Rohnert Park, CA, has been providing educational and cultural programming to the San Francisco Bay Area since 1981. As a PBS and NPR member, KRCB TV, KPJK TV, and KRCB FM 104.9 offer diverse content, including local productions like Natural Heroes and Health Connections, alongside national favorites like Nova and Morning Edition.

Mission

NorCal Public Media heightens awareness of the diversity of the human experience, reports on issues of importance, and convenes public discussion.