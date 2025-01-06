Rusty Nail Robotics 18045
Donate to
Rusty Nail Robotics 18045
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Rusty Nail Robotics 18045
Shop to support
Rusty Nail Robotics 18045
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Rusty Nail Robotics 18045
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
FIRST Tech Challenge
Designs, builds, and programs robots to compete in challenges. Focuses on teamwork and STEM skills.
About
Rusty Nail Robotics 18045
Founded in
2023
EIN
933029851
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education Educational Support Stem Education Programs
Address
PO BOX 13 CAPUTA, South Dakota 57725-0013 United States
Website
ftc18045.com
Phone
-
Email address
About
Mission
RUSTY NAIL ROBOTICS 18045 engages the Caputa community in robotics, fostering curiosity and teamwork through hands-on experiences and innovative challenges.
Looking for other organizations in
South Dakota, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: