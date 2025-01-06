About

Toronto Metropolitan University, formerly Ryerson University, was founded in 1948. With a focus on career-oriented education, it has grown to offer over 100 programs to 48,000 students. The university is committed to innovation, inclusion and meeting the needs of an ever-changing world. TMU celebrated 75 years in 2023.

Mission

The special mission of Toronto Metropolitan University is the advancement of applied knowledge and research to address societal need.