Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth Sail Training Programs
SALTS provides sail training and mentorship for young people ages 13-24 on tall ships, teaching life lessons and maritime skills.
About
S A L T S Sail And Life Training Society
Founded in
1994
EIN
980136937
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Youth Development
Address
VICTORIA BC V8W3N8 CANADA, Unknown 00000-0000 United States
Website
www.salts.ca
Phone
(188)-838-36811
Email address
About
Founded in 1974, the Sail and Life Training Society (SALTS) is a registered charity in Canada and the USA. SALTS operates two tall ships, the Pacific Grace and Pacific Swift, offering sail training programs to young people ages 13-24, as well as day sails for all ages. Their mission is to create a safe environment where young people can grow personally, spiritually and relationally through sail training.
Mission
They help young people grow by challenging them through tall ship sailing, mentorship, and community.
