S A L T S Sail And Life Training Society

About

Founded in 1974, the Sail and Life Training Society (SALTS) is a registered charity in Canada and the USA. SALTS operates two tall ships, the Pacific Grace and Pacific Swift, offering sail training programs to young people ages 13-24, as well as day sails for all ages. Their mission is to create a safe environment where young people can grow personally, spiritually and relationally through sail training.

Mission

They help young people grow by challenging them through tall ship sailing, mentorship, and community.