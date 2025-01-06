Sacramento Adventist Academy
Sacramento Adventist Academy
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Pre-K Program
Provides early childhood education for children before kindergarten.
Elementary School Program
Offers a comprehensive curriculum for students in elementary grades.
Middle School Program
Focuses on academic and personal development for middle school students.
High School Program
Prepares students for college and career success with a challenging academic program and Christian environment.
About
Sacramento Adventist Academy
Founded in
1947
EIN
941431179
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious Educational Institutions
Address
5601 WINDING WAY CARMICHAEL, California 95608-1212 United States
Website
sacaa.org
Phone
(916)-481-2300
Email address
About
Sacramento Adventist Academy, founded in 1947 in Carmichael, CA, offers Christian education for students from kindergarten through 12th grade. Their mission is to honor God by preparing students for academic success and a lifetime of service.
Mission
Sacramento Adventist Academy nurtures students in Carmichael, California, fostering growth and education in a supportive environment. Learn more at sacaa.org.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
