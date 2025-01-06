Sacramento Credit Union
Donate to
Sacramento Credit Union
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Sacramento Credit Union
Shop to support
Sacramento Credit Union
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Sacramento Credit Union
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth Financial Workshops
Offering financial education workshops to equip young people with essential money management skills.
About
Sacramento Credit Union
Founded in
1961
EIN
941530642
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(14)
Category/Type
Community Support
Address
PO BOX 2351 SACRAMENTO, California 95812-2351 United States
Website
www.sactocu.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
Sacramento Credit Union, est. 1935, offers financial services in Northern California. Originally for Sacramento County employees, SCU aims to provide quality consumer services in a friendly and professional manner. They are committed to helping members achieve financial success through access, education, and personalized service.
Mission
Sacramento Credit Union offers accessible financial services to the Sacramento community, supporting members as they manage and grow their financial well-being.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: