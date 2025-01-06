Sacramento District Dental Society
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Smiles for Kids
Provides dental care, health education, checkups, tests, and disease screening to children in need.
Smiles for Big Kids
Provides dental care to older children in need.
Crowns for Kids
Provides crowns to children in need of dental restoration.
Puppet Shows – Oral Health Education
Offers oral health education through engaging puppet shows.
Founded in
1959
EIN
941543470
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Education
Address
2035 HURLEY WAY STE 200 SACRAMENTO, California 95825-3222 United States
Website
www.sdds.org
Phone
(916)-446-1211
Email address
The Sacramento District Dental Society serves its members and enhances community oral health. Founded in 1959, it acts as a resource for dental professionals in the Sacramento area.
Mission
Sacramento District Dental Society connects and supports dental professionals in Sacramento, fostering excellence and community within the local dental field.
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
