Support 

Sacramento Municipal Utility District

 — 
Provide safe, reliable electricity at affordable rates.
Sacramento Municipal Utility District

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Energy Assistance Program Rate (EAPR)

Provides a monthly discount on SMUD energy bills for eligible low-income customers.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Home Performance Program (HPP)

Offers a whole-house approach to energy efficiency with bundled upgrades for savings and comfort.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Heating and Cooling Rebates

Provides rebates up to $2,500 on energy-efficient heat pump heating and cooling systems.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Appliance Rebates

Offers rebates on qualified ENERGY STAR® appliances to encourage energy-efficient replacements.

About

Sacramento Municipal Utility District

Founded in

1992

EIN

946001157

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(12)

Category/Type

Environmental Protection

Address

6201 S ST SACRAMENTO, California 95817-1818 United States

Website

www.smud.org

Phone

-

Email address

-

About

SMUD, serving Sacramento since 1946, is the nation's sixth-largest community-owned electric utility. Its purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers and the community by providing reliable, affordable electricity. SMUD aims to reach zero carbon emissions in its power supply by 2030 through its Zero Carbon Plan. They offer various programs, including energy assistance and community resources, and partner with organizations to improve the environment and support the community.

Mission

SMUD enhances the quality of life for customers and community by providing reliable and affordable electricity. They are committed to serving the community.

