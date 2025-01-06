Sacramento Municipal Utility District

About

SMUD, serving Sacramento since 1946, is the nation's sixth-largest community-owned electric utility. Its purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers and the community by providing reliable, affordable electricity. SMUD aims to reach zero carbon emissions in its power supply by 2030 through its Zero Carbon Plan. They offer various programs, including energy assistance and community resources, and partner with organizations to improve the environment and support the community.

Mission

SMUD enhances the quality of life for customers and community by providing reliable and affordable electricity. They are committed to serving the community.