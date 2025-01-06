Sacramento Municipal Utility District
Donate to
Sacramento Municipal Utility District
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Sacramento Municipal Utility District
Shop to support
Sacramento Municipal Utility District
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Sacramento Municipal Utility District
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Energy Assistance Program Rate (EAPR)
Provides a monthly discount on SMUD energy bills for eligible low-income customers.
Home Performance Program (HPP)
Offers a whole-house approach to energy efficiency with bundled upgrades for savings and comfort.
Heating and Cooling Rebates
Provides rebates up to $2,500 on energy-efficient heat pump heating and cooling systems.
Appliance Rebates
Offers rebates on qualified ENERGY STAR® appliances to encourage energy-efficient replacements.
About
Sacramento Municipal Utility District
Founded in
1992
EIN
946001157
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(12)
Category/Type
Environmental Protection
Address
6201 S ST SACRAMENTO, California 95817-1818 United States
Website
www.smud.org
Phone
-
Email address
-
About
SMUD, serving Sacramento since 1946, is the nation's sixth-largest community-owned electric utility. Its purpose is to enhance the quality of life for customers and the community by providing reliable, affordable electricity. SMUD aims to reach zero carbon emissions in its power supply by 2030 through its Zero Carbon Plan. They offer various programs, including energy assistance and community resources, and partner with organizations to improve the environment and support the community.
Mission
SMUD enhances the quality of life for customers and community by providing reliable and affordable electricity. They are committed to serving the community.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: