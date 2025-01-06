Sacramento-Sierra Academy Of General Dentistry
Donate to
Sacramento-Sierra Academy Of General Dentistry
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Sacramento-Sierra Academy Of General Dentistry
Shop to support
Sacramento-Sierra Academy Of General Dentistry
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Sacramento-Sierra Academy Of General Dentistry
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Continuing Education for General Dentists
Provides continuing education courses in various areas like laser dentistry, implant dentistry, and practice management to help general dentists advance their skills.
About
Sacramento-Sierra Academy Of General Dentistry
Founded in
2002
EIN
943361364
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(6)
Category/Type
Education
Address
PO BOX 22417 SACRAMENTO, California 95822-0417 United States
Website
www.agd.org
Phone
888
Email address
-
About
Mission
AGD member dentists can build careers, grow businesses, and protect their profession through quality continuing education and advocacy.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: