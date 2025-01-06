Sacramento Zoological Society
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Summer Camp
A fun and exciting experience offered to children in K-6th grade.
Little Peeps Pre-K Classes
Classes designed for 3- to 5-year-olds with a caregiver, focusing on different themes.
Home Learning Resources
Science education created with and for home learners of all ages.
Offsite Programs (ZooMobile)
Brings interactive and educational science curriculum directly to classrooms with a live animal ambassador.
Founded in
1959
EIN
942861667
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Environmental & Animal Welfare
Address
3930 W LAND PARK DR SACRAMENTO, California 95822-1123 United States
Website
www.saczoo.org
Phone
(916)-808-5888
Email address
The Sacramento Zoological Society, founded in 1959, inspires appreciation, respect, and connection with wildlife and nature through education, recreation, and conservation. It manages the Sacramento Zoo, providing funds for animal care and educational programs.
Mission
The Sacramento Zoo inspires appreciation, respect and a connection with wildlife and nature through education, recreation and conservation.
City
State
