Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Food & Clothing
Provides food and clothing to individuals and families in need.
Housing & Financial Assistance
Offers rental and deposit assistance to prevent homelessness.
Utility Assistance
Helps with utility bills to ensure essential services are maintained.
Education
Offers educational programs to support personal and professional growth.
About
Sacred Heart Church
Founded in
1946
EIN
952765654
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
600 W MARIPOSA ST ALTADENA, California 91001-4516 United States
Website
sacredheartaltadena.com
Phone
(626)-794-2046
Email address
-
About
Mission
Sacred Heart Church in Altadena offers a welcoming space for spiritual growth and community connection for local residents. Learn more at sacredheartaltadena.com.
California, United States
