The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Inner Engineering
A transformative program designed by Sadhguru to help individuals take charge of their body, mind, emotions, and energies.
Hatha Yoga
Classical yoga programs for inner transformation and personal growth.
Isha Kriya
A free 12-minute guided meditation designed by Sadhguru to bring health, peace, and well-being.
Founded in
2023
EIN
923961321
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
602 BRIDGEWATER ST EULESS, Texas 76039-2196 United States
Website
isha.sadhguru.org
Phone
-
Email address
support.ishafoundation.org
About
Sadhguru Spiritual Foundation Inc, founded in 2023, is dedicated to fostering the spiritual well-being of the public. The organization focuses on spiritual education and practices.
Mission
Sadhguru's vision is to offer the science of inner wellbeing, helping individuals realize their ultimate potential. This vision inspires projects and programs aimed at raising every human to the peak of their potential, fostering harmony within themselves and the world.
City
State
