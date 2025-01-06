Safe At Last Animal Rescue
Donate to
Safe At Last Animal Rescue
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Safe At Last Animal Rescue
Shop to support
Safe At Last Animal Rescue
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Safe At Last Animal Rescue
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Animal Rescue and Adoption
Rescuing animals from shelters across the country, providing foster care, veterinary services, and matching them with loving forever homes.
About
Safe At Last Animal Rescue
Founded in
2011
EIN
943488234
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Animal Protection
Address
PO BOX 36 FULTONHAM, New York 12071-0036 United States
Website
safeatlast.rescuegroups.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
Safe At Last Animal Rescue, founded in 2011, is dedicated to easing animal suffering by rescuing animals from shelters nationwide. They provide foster care, veterinary services, and loving homes.
Mission
Safe At Last Animal Rescue, Inc. is an all-volunteer not-for-profit corporation dedicated to saving the lives of shelter animals and easing their suffering.
Looking for other organizations in
New York, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: