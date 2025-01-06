Safe Credit Union
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Financial Education Workshops and Tools
SAFE Credit Union provides workshops, tools, and financial literacy games to help individuals establish sound financial habits.
Scholarship Program
SAFE Credit Union offers scholarships to graduating high school seniors and community college students to support their educational goals.
Budget Cents Program
An interactive budgeting simulation providing real-world personal finance insights to teenagers and young adults.
1961
EIN 941179501
501(c)(14)
Community Support
Address 2295 IRON POINT RD STE 100 FOLSOM, California 95630-8767 United States
www.safecu.org
SAFE Credit Union, est. 1940 as Sacramento Air Depot Federal Credit Union, serves over 240,000 members in the Greater Sacramento area. With a mission to improve members' financial well-being, SAFE provides banking solutions, financial workshops and community support. SAFE is committed to building financial freedom.
SAFE CREDIT UNION serves the Folsom community by offering accessible financial services and support, helping individuals and families manage their financial needs with care.
