{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Financial Education Workshops and Tools

SAFE Credit Union provides workshops, tools, and financial literacy games to help individuals establish sound financial habits.

Scholarship Program

SAFE Credit Union offers scholarships to graduating high school seniors and community college students to support their educational goals.

Budget Cents Program

An interactive budgeting simulation providing real-world personal finance insights to teenagers and young adults.

