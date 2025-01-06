Safe Haven Egypt-Usa Rescue
Safe Haven Egypt-Usa Rescue
Safe Haven Egypt-Usa Rescue
Safe Haven Egypt-Usa Rescue
Safe Haven Egypt-Usa Rescue
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Cat Rescue and Rehabilitation
Rescuing and caring for Egyptian cats, especially those in terrible situations on the streets of Cairo, and finding them forever homes.
Safe Haven Egypt-Usa Rescue
2024
991295827
501(c)(3)
Animal Shelters
230 PARKRIDGE DR PERKASIE, Pennsylvania 18944-1025 United States
safehavenegypt.net
Safe Haven Egypt USA Rescue is a US-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit supporting the rescue of street cats in Egypt. They provide resources and assistance to improve the lives of these animals.
Safe Haven Egypt (SHE) is dedicated to rescuing and caring for Egyptian cats, particularly those in terrible situations. They are a not for profit organization working to find these cats forever homes.
