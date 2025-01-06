Sage Foundation
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Grow Program
A five-month mentorship program pairing nonprofit leaders with Sage executives for problem-solving, leadership development, and sustainable growth.
Tuition Rewards Program
A college savings program where points are earned and redeemed for tuition reduction at participating private colleges.
Dr. James B. Johnston Scholarship Competition
An annual competition offering scholarships to SAGE Scholars students who submit winning essays or videos and attend a member college or university.
About
Sage Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
934396510
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education > Educational Support > Literacy Programs
Address
323 E CONAN ST ELY, Minnesota 55731-1438 United States
Website
elysagefoundation.org
Phone
-
Email address
About
SAGE Foundation, founded in 2023 in Ely, MN, supports Minnesota North students by offering mentorship, community, and resources to help them succeed and feel at home in the Iron Range. They provide rent assistance, FAFSA guidance, mental health support, and cultural programs to build a stronger, more inclusive future.
Mission
The SAGE Foundation aims to uplift First-Gen and BIPOC education by offering mentorship, community, and resources, empowering futures and cultivating success.
What $2,100 could fund instead: