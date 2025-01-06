About

SAGE Foundation, founded in 2023 in Ely, MN, supports Minnesota North students by offering mentorship, community, and resources to help them succeed and feel at home in the Iron Range. They provide rent assistance, FAFSA guidance, mental health support, and cultural programs to build a stronger, more inclusive future.

Mission

The SAGE Foundation aims to uplift First-Gen and BIPOC education by offering mentorship, community, and resources, empowering futures and cultivating success.