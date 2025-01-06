Saguaro Foundation Community Home Program

About

Saguaro Foundation serves children and adults with disabilities in Yuma County, AZ, through day programs, residential, group home, and behavioral health services. They offer therapeutic, habilitating activities and supervision to developmentally and behaviorally disabled individuals, and home and community-based services.

Mission

The Saguaro Foundation serves children and adults with disabilities and the behavioral health community by promoting general well being, enhancing quality of life and actively protecting their rights.