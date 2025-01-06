Saguaro Foundation Community Home Program
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
DDD Residential Services
Provides residential services for children and adults with disabilities.
Transportation
Offers transportation services for the elderly and individuals with disabilities.
Day Programs
Provides day programs for children and adults with disabilities.
Home and Community Based Services
Offers services to support individuals with disabilities in their homes and communities.
Saguaro Foundation Community Home Program
Founded in
1981
EIN
942722132
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Disability Advocacy Organizations
Address
1495 S 4TH AVE YUMA, Arizona 85364-4603 United States
Website
saguarofoundation.com
Phone
(928)-783-6069
Email address
Saguaro Foundation serves children and adults with disabilities in Yuma County, AZ, through day programs, residential, group home, and behavioral health services. They offer therapeutic, habilitating activities and supervision to developmentally and behaviorally disabled individuals, and home and community-based services.
Mission
The Saguaro Foundation serves children and adults with disabilities and the behavioral health community by promoting general well being, enhancing quality of life and actively protecting their rights.

Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.
