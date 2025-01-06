Saint Davids Anglican Church Of The Valley

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Prayer Group

Weekly Zoom meeting to pray for the world, nation, church, ourselves, others, and the lost.

‍

Table Group Fellowship

Weekly fellowship over a meal with informal discussion of Bible readings and sermons.

‍

Missions and Outreach

Sharing the love of Jesus Christ with the world through local and global outreach efforts, including support for Home Again Los Angeles.

‍

Children's Sunday School

Interactive program during the 3:00 pm service exploring the character of God and His purpose for our lives.

‍