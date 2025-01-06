Saint Davids Anglican Church Of The Valley
Saint Davids Anglican Church Of The Valley
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Saint Davids Anglican Church Of The Valley
Saint Davids Anglican Church Of The Valley
Saint Davids Anglican Church Of The Valley
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Prayer Group
Weekly Zoom meeting to pray for the world, nation, church, ourselves, others, and the lost.
Table Group Fellowship
Weekly fellowship over a meal with informal discussion of Bible readings and sermons.
Missions and Outreach
Sharing the love of Jesus Christ with the world through local and global outreach efforts, including support for Home Again Los Angeles.
Children's Sunday School
Interactive program during the 3:00 pm service exploring the character of God and His purpose for our lives.
Saint Davids Anglican Church Of The Valley
2003
951738156
501(c)(3)
Churches
710 S GLENOAKS BLVD BURBANK, California 91502-1427 United States
stdavidsanglican.org
St. David's Anglican Church of the Valley, founded in 2003 in Burbank, CA, is a vibrant multi-generational community. They are passionate about loving God, serving others, and offer ministries for children and adults.
Saint Davids Anglican Church of the Valley welcomes the Burbank community, offering a place for worship, connection, and spiritual growth at 710 S Glenoaks Blvd.
