Saint Gregory Church
Saint Gregory Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Saint Gregory Church
Saint Gregory Church
Saint Gregory Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Altar Servers
Assist the clergy during Mass.
Arts & Environment
Enhance the worship space with decorations.
Children's Choir
Provides music during services.
Eucharistic Minister Training
Training to assist the priest in serving communion.
About
Saint Gregory Church
Founded in
1946
EIN
941156812
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
2715 HACIENDA ST SAN MATEO, California 94403-2425 United States
Website
saintgregorychurch.org
Phone
(650)-345-8506
Email address
About
St. Gregory Catholic Church in San Mateo, CA, founded in 1946, is a vibrant community dedicated to living in God's grace. The parish supports evangelization and offers various ministries to foster spiritual growth and community involvement. Mass is held daily and on Sundays.
Mission
Saint Gregory Church welcomes the San Mateo community, offering a place for spiritual connection, reflection, and support for people of all backgrounds.
