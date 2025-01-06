Saint Louis Metropolitan Alpha Empowerment Foundation
Donate to
Saint Louis Metropolitan Alpha Empowerment Foundation
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Saint Louis Metropolitan Alpha Empowerment Foundation
Shop to support
Saint Louis Metropolitan Alpha Empowerment Foundation
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Saint Louis Metropolitan Alpha Empowerment Foundation
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Youth Development Programs
Programs supporting the growth, wellness, and development of area youngsters.
High School Graduation Support
Programs dedicated to helping male students achieve high school graduation.
College Readiness Programs
Initiatives assisting men entering college from the St. Louis Metropolitan area.
Career Transition Alternatives
Providing academic and career resources for individuals facing job transitions.
About
Saint Louis Metropolitan Alpha Empowerment Foundation
Founded in
2023
EIN
933129126
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Education
Address
7745 WOODDALE LN NORMANDY, Missouri 63121-1350 United States
Website
stlouismetroalphas.org
Phone
(314)-624-0425
Email address
About
Mission
The St. Louis Metropolitan Alpha Empowerment Foundation is dedicated to supporting students in their pursuit of higher education by providing scholarship.
Looking for other organizations in
Missouri, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: