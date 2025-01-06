Saint Mary Star Of The Sea

About

St. Mary Star of the Sea in Sausalito, CA, established in 1881, has a rich history rooted in the Portuguese community. The first church was built in 1881. Today, the church welcomes all to encounter Christ, work together to become Holy, and help each other get to Heaven through faith, education, and community programs.

Mission

Welcoming all to be part of our community. Come to encounter Christ, work together to become Holy and get each other to Heaven.