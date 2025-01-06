Saint Mary Star Of The Sea
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Preschool Program
Child-centered curriculum promoting spiritual, academic, and social growth through play.
Enrichment Classes
Enrichment program in Library/Technology, Fine Arts, Spanish, Music, and Physical Education.
About
Saint Mary Star Of The Sea
Founded in
1946
EIN
941156818
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
180 HARRISON AVE SAUSALITO, California 94965-2044 United States
Website
www.starofthesea.us
Phone
(415)-332-4962
Email address
About
St. Mary Star of the Sea in Sausalito, CA, established in 1881, has a rich history rooted in the Portuguese community. The first church was built in 1881. Today, the church welcomes all to encounter Christ, work together to become Holy, and help each other get to Heaven through faith, education, and community programs.
Mission
Welcoming all to be part of our community. Come to encounter Christ, work together to become Holy and get each other to Heaven.
