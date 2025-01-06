powered by 
Saint Marys University

 — 
Offer learning, research, and community service.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
Events of 

Saint Marys University

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
Raffle
Saint Marys University
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Saint Marys University
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
Auction
Bid to Support 
Saint Marys University
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
Shop to support

Saint Marys University

Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Saint Marys University

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Accounting

Offers a comprehensive understanding of financial principles and practices.

Aging Studies

Focuses on the social, psychological, and biological aspects of aging.

Anthropology

Explores human societies, cultures, and their development.

Applied Arts and Design

Combines artistic skills with practical design applications.

About

Saint Marys University

Founded in

2018

EIN

981358092

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(3)

Category/Type

Universities And Colleges

Address

HALIFAX NOVA SCOTIA B3H 3C3 CANADA, Invalid ZIP code 00000-0000 United States

Website

www.smu.ca

Phone

(902)-420-5400

Email address

[email protected]

Saint Marys University
About

Founded in 1802, Saint Mary's University in Halifax, Canada, provides 7,000 students with excellent research opportunities and distinguished programs. Originally established by the Roman Catholic Church, it became a secular institution in 1970. SMU focuses on student growth through academic support and diverse programs.

Mission

Saint Mary's University provides undergraduate, graduate, and life-long learning programs, engages in research, and serves the community locally and internationally.

