Saint Marys University

Accounting
Offers a comprehensive understanding of financial principles and practices.
Aging Studies
Focuses on the social, psychological, and biological aspects of aging.
Anthropology
Explores human societies, cultures, and their development.
Applied Arts and Design
Combines artistic skills with practical design applications.
Founded in
2018
EIN
981358092
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Universities And Colleges
Address
HALIFAX NOVA SCOTIA B3H 3C3 CANADA, Invalid ZIP code 00000-0000 United States
Website
www.smu.ca
Phone
(902)-420-5400
Email address
Founded in 1802, Saint Mary's University in Halifax, Canada, provides 7,000 students with excellent research opportunities and distinguished programs. Originally established by the Roman Catholic Church, it became a secular institution in 1970. SMU focuses on student growth through academic support and diverse programs.
Mission
Saint Mary’s University provides undergraduate, graduate, and life-long learning programs, engages in research, and serves the community locally and internationally.
