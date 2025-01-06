Saint Matthias Church

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Religion Classes

Religion classes for students not in Catholic schools, designed to form faith and educate the whole family.

Order of Christian Initiation for Children (OCIA)

A program for children 8-10 years old who have not been baptized, preparing them for Baptism and First Holy Communion.

Youth Group “The Messengers”

A youth group that meets every Friday.

Whole Family Catechesis

A program where parents and children engage in their faith in a fun and interactive approach.

