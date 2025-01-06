Saint Matthias Church
Donate to
Saint Matthias Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Saint Matthias Church
Shop to support
Saint Matthias Church
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Saint Matthias Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Religion Classes
Religion classes for students not in Catholic schools, designed to form faith and educate the whole family.
Order of Christian Initiation for Children (OCIA)
A program for children 8-10 years old who have not been baptized, preparing them for Baptism and First Holy Communion.
Youth Group “The Messengers”
A youth group that meets every Friday.
Whole Family Catechesis
A program where parents and children engage in their faith in a fun and interactive approach.
About
Saint Matthias Church
Founded in
1946
EIN
941551909
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
1685 CORDILLERAS RD REDWOOD CITY, California 94062-3299 United States
Website
www.stmatthiasparish.org
Phone
(650)-366-9544
Email address
-
About
St. Matthias Church, founded in 1961 in Redwood City, is a Catholic community. They offer preschool education, youth ministry, and adult faith formation, nurturing parishioners of all ages. The church promotes justice, charity, and evangelization through various ministries and events.
Mission
Saint Matthias Church welcomes and supports the spiritual needs of Redwood City residents, fostering a warm, inclusive faith community at their Cordilleras Road location.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: