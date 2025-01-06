Saint Paul Lutheran Church
Donate to
Saint Paul Lutheran Church
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Events of
Saint Paul Lutheran Church
Shop to support
Saint Paul Lutheran Church
Tote bag
Hoodie
Mug
Saint Paul Lutheran Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Rise and Shine Kids' Club
Sunday school program for children (ages 3 through 6th grade) featuring Bible stories and service projects.
Adult Bible Study
Weekly Bible study for adults.
Prime Time Senior Center
A center for seniors (ages 55+) offering activities and fellowship.
St. Paul's Food Pantry
Provides food to those in need on the 1st & 3rd Saturdays of each month.
About
Saint Paul Lutheran Church
Founded in
1941
EIN
941500818
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Religious & Faith-Based
Address
1635 CHESTER DR TRACY, California 95376-2927 United States
Website
stpaulstracy.org
Phone
(209)-835-7438
Email address
About
St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Tracy, CA, founded in 1941, connects people to Jesus and each other. They offer worship services and ministries for all ages. They also run Bella Vista Christian Academy. Their mission strengthens spiritual life and fosters community.
Mission
Saint Paul Lutheran Church welcomes and supports the Tracy community, offering a caring space for worship, fellowship, and connection at 1635 Chester Drive.
Looking for other organizations in
California, United States
?
{Similar 1}
Helps young people develop critical thinking, debate skills, and civic engagement through workshops and educational programs.}
City
State
What it means when a nonprofit is
“Verified by Zeffy”
- 100% of your donation goes directly to the nonprofit’s mission, not to the fundraising platform
- You’re giving through a platform that believes nonprofits shouldn’t have to pay to fundraise
- Verified nonprofits have access to top-tier fundraising tools at no cost because we believe every dollar should power impact
Every $50,000 raised on other platforms = $2,100 lost to fees.
With Zeffy, you keep 100%. Always.
What $2,100 could fund instead: