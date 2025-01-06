Salem Alliance Church
Salem Alliance Church
‘s
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}
Baraka Refugee and Immigrant Support
Offering English classes, immigration legal services, prayer gatherings, and workforce development for refugees and immigrants.
Employment Network
Providing practical help for individuals who are in between jobs.
Grief Support Group
Offering a grief and loss support group for those seeking healing.
Hope Connection
A support group for individuals who have a family member with mental illness.
About
Salem Alliance Church
Founded in
1972
EIN
930568432
IRS 501(C) Type
501(c)(3)
Category/Type
Churches
Address
555 GAINES ST NE SALEM, Oregon 97301-7315 United States
Website
www.salemalliance.org
Phone
(503)-581-2129
Email address
-
About
Salem Alliance Church, located in Salem, Oregon since 1921, aims to exalt Jesus Christ, develop fully devoted followers, and share grace and truth. They envision Salem as a city at peace with God and focus on community outreach and global missions.
Mission
Salem Alliance Church welcomes and supports the Salem community, offering a place for connection and growth at 555 Gaines St NE. Learn more at www.salemalliance.org.
City
State
