Salem Alliance Church

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

Baraka Refugee and Immigrant Support

Offering English classes, immigration legal services, prayer gatherings, and workforce development for refugees and immigrants.

‍

Employment Network

Providing practical help for individuals who are in between jobs.

‍

Grief Support Group

Offering a grief and loss support group for those seeking healing.

‍

Hope Connection

A support group for individuals who have a family member with mental illness.

‍