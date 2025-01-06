powered by 
Support 

Salem Human Resource Management Assoc

 — 
Support HR professionals in Salem.
 $
0
 raised with Zeffy
🎉 
 raised with Zeffy
💸 
 saved in fees
Want to add your actual donation campaigns?
Claim this profile
Events of 

Salem Human Resource Management Assoc

Join us for our exciting upcoming events!
Event
Annual Fundraising Gala
Oct
12
6:00 PM
Oct 12 2025
123 Main Street
Springfield, IL
Join us for an evening of celebration, community, and giving back. This event helps us raise critical funds to support our programs and services year-round.
View event
Raffle
Salem Human Resource Management Assoc
 Raffle for a Cause
Jan
6
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
123 Beach Street
San Diego, California
Support 
Salem Human Resource Management Assoc
 and get a chance to win exciting prizes — all while giving back to a good cause.
View event
Auction
Bid to Support 
Salem Human Resource Management Assoc
Mar
23
3 days left!
Jan 6 2025 @ 5:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Pick-up location
123 Beach Street, San Diego, CA
Unique items generously donated by our community.
Every winning bid helps fund our mission, and every item has a story.
View event
Shop to support

Salem Human Resource Management Assoc

100% of your purchase supports 
Salem Human Resource Management Assoc
’s mission — and Zeffy never takes a cut.
Merch

Tote bag

$12
3
 left!
Merch

Hoodie

$49
3
 left!
Merch

Mug

$19
3
 left!
Salem Human Resource Management Assoc

‘s
Programs & Services

Mentor Programme

{Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.}

__wf_reserved_inherit

Networking and Information

A local starting point for HR professionals to connect, share insights, and access relevant information.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Professional Development

Opportunities for HR professionals to enhance their skills and knowledge through workshops, conferences, and other learning resources.

__wf_reserved_inherit

Continued Support

Providing ongoing assistance and resources to HR professionals to promote excellence in the field.

About

Salem Human Resource Management Assoc

Founded in

2008

EIN

930968929

IRS 501(C) Type

501(c)(6)

Category/Type

Education

Address

PO BOX 2863 SALEM, Oregon 97308-2863 United States

Website

salem.shrm.org

Phone

-

Email address

[email protected]

Socials
Salem Human Resource Management Assoc
About

SHRMA Salem is an affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), based in Salem, Oregon. It provides professional development for HR professionals & students in Alaska, Oregon, and Washington, partnering with the Northwest Human Resources Association (NHRMA). SHRM advances the HR profession to ensure HR's role in organizational strategy.

Mission

SALEM HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT ASSOC connects and supports HR professionals in Salem, Oregon, fostering growth and collaboration to strengthen the local workforce community.

