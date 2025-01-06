Salem Human Resource Management Assoc
Salem Human Resource Management Assoc
The default option for most members. Helps fund our core operations and programming.
Discounted option for students or recent graduates.
For those who want to give a little extra to support the mission.
Salem Human Resource Management Assoc
Salem Human Resource Management Assoc
Salem Human Resource Management Assoc
Programs & Services
Mentor Programme
Mentorship programme is designed to help teens find the career path that best suits them.
Networking and Information
A local starting point for HR professionals to connect, share insights, and access relevant information.
Professional Development
Opportunities for HR professionals to enhance their skills and knowledge through workshops, conferences, and other learning resources.
Continued Support
Providing ongoing assistance and resources to HR professionals to promote excellence in the field.
Salem Human Resource Management Assoc
2008
930968929
501(c)(6)
Education
PO BOX 2863 SALEM, Oregon 97308-2863 United States
salem.shrm.org
SHRMA Salem is an affiliate of the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), based in Salem, Oregon. It provides professional development for HR professionals & students in Alaska, Oregon, and Washington, partnering with the Northwest Human Resources Association (NHRMA). SHRM advances the HR profession to ensure HR's role in organizational strategy.
Mission
SALEM HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGEMENT ASSOC connects and supports HR professionals in Salem, Oregon, fostering growth and collaboration to strengthen the local workforce community.
